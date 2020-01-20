London Eye marks its 20th year

The London Eye is marking its 20th year of towering over the capital – and in its time it has been graced by royals, politicians and Olympic champions, as well as a fictional supernanny. The landmark was opened by then-prime minister Tony Blair on December 31 1999, but because of a capsule clutch problem it did not open to the paying public until March 2000.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex, taking a ride in a pod on the London Eye with members of a mental health charity Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times

The Coca-Cola London Eye has 32 capsules, which are said to represent London’s 32 boroughs, and receives millions of passengers a year. It has seen a number of royal visits including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex taking a ride to mark World Mental Health Day in 2016.

Fireworks lighting up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the new year celebrations Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah stood atop the 450-foot landmark in 2017 as he bid a final farewell to British track athletics after winning gold in the 10,000m and silver in the 5,000m at the IAAF World Championships in his home city. A Mary Poppins stunt double also rode atop the the attraction ahead of the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

A Mary Poppins stunt double riding on top of the London Eye ahead of the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns Credit: Joe Giddens/PA