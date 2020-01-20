Lord Tony Hall resignation 'not entirely unexpected as BBC finds itself in stormy waters'

The announcement that Lord Tony Hall is to leave his job as Director General of the BBC this year is not entirely unexpected.

But it comes as the world’s biggest broadcaster finds itself in stormy waters.

Equal pay, diversity, political bias, the licence fee - all have placed the organisation under a critical spotlight.

It has been revealed on Monday that radio broadcaster Sarah Montague won a £400,000 settlement and an apology over her pay.

This follows Samira Ahmed’s win at an employment tribunal and it is believed there are many more cases awaiting decisions which could cost the corporation millions.