Lord Tony Hall to step down as BBC Director-General

Lord Tony Hall is to step down as BBC Director-General. Credit: PA

Lord Tony Hall will step down as Director-General of the BBC this summer, it has been announced. Lord Hall, who took up the post in April 2013, revealed his decision in a message to BBC staff, saying he will remain in the role for the next six months before leaving in the summer. He said it was a "hard decision" but that he wanted to put "the interests of the organisation first". His departure from the role comes amid a turbulent time for the broadcaster, with issues around equal pay disputes, political bias, diversity and TV licences at the top of its agenda.

Lord Hall said: “The BBC has an 11-year Charter – our mission is secure until 2027. But we also have a mid-term review process for the spring of 2022.” Referring to his speech at the BBC’s Cardiff headquarters last week, he said: “As I said last week, we have to develop our ideas for both. And it must be right that the BBC has one person to lead it through both stages. “Over the next six months my priority, as always, will be to champion this great organisation and continue to direct our reinvention. “There’s so much we can do to transform the creative industries around the UK still further and to project this country’s talent and ideas to the world.” He said he feels he is "leaving the BBC in a much stronger place than when I joined", adding: "It feels a very different organisation – more innovative; more open; more inclusive; more efficient; more commercially aware. "And a BBC that’s on cracking creative form. You all have my thanks and admiration for the part you’ve played in that success."

BBC Director General Tony Hall introduces the world premiere of 'Seven Worlds, One Planet'. Credit: PA