Malaysia will not become world’s dumping ground, minister says

Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to more than a dozen countries as Kuala Lumpur said it will not become the world’s rubbish bin.

The country has seen an increase in the number of shipments containing waste since China prohibited imports of refuse in 2018.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the 150 containers have been sent back since the third quarter of last year and a further 110 are expected to be returned by mid 2020.

“If people want to see us as the rubbish dump of the world, you dream on,” Ms Yeo told reporters during inspection at a port in northern Penang state.