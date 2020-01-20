More than a third of Britons miss out on bill savings by not being green

More than one third of British households are paying more than they need to for their energy bills, research has suggested. Research carried out by Citizens Advice and the Energy Saving Trust found that 36% of homes have not changed the way they use energy in recent years, equivalent to 9.7 million households. Home energy use is responsible for around 25% of carbon emissions in Britain, but researchers said changes such as filling the kettle with only the water needed could stop two million tonnes of carbon dioxide being released and save households £1.1 billion per year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The survey was released to mark the start of Big Energy Saving Week, run by the two groups and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Nearly nine in 10 households (87%) surveyed said they thought making small changes would make little or no difference to their finances. However, the research found by spending one minute less in the shower, a family of four could save £75 a year on energy and water bills – and replacing an inefficient showerhead with a water-efficient one could save £185. Turning off lights when they are not needed could save around £14 a year, and changing all the bulbs to LEDs would nationally save £230 million. Business and Energy Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “You’d be surprised at what small steps can make a big difference – both to energy bills and to your contribution to climate change. “During Big Energy Saving Week, I’d urge everyone to contact the Simple Energy Advice Service to see what they can do, whether it’s changing lightbulbs, switching provider or turning down the thermostat when away from home, to cut their emissions and their bills.”

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom Credit: Stefan Rousseau/A