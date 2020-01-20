Newspapers scramble to update Harry story after speech on his future

Several UK newspaper front pages were hastily changed after the Duke of Sussex said he wanted his family to have a “more peaceful” life away from the royal family.

Harry made his comments at a dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London, telling the audience he and Meghan were standing down with “great sadness”, but there was “no other option”.

First editions from the national newspapers looked at the financial ramifications of the move, but the duke’s comments late on Sunday forced a change to many page ones.