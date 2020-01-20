- ITV Report
Stray dog in Georgia helps children safely cross busy road
A stray dog in the former Soviet republic of Georgia has been spotted putting safety first and helping a group of children cross a busy road.
Footage has emerged of the self elected lollipop dog barking a warning to cars before helping lead the pre-school students over a zebra crossing.
The cautious canine is then seen barking at a white van that ignores the crossing.
The animal was filmed in the town of Batumi, one of Georgia's Black Sea resorts.
Bega Tsinadze, who filmed the video, said the stray dog lives in the neighbourhood and is affectionately known as Kursha.
The helpful hound seems to want to redefine the term "rescue dog".