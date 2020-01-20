The United States' Space Force uniform is here - and not everyone is impressed

The United States' Space Force uniform. Credit: Twitter @SpaceForceDoD

The United States' newest military division, the Space Force, has a very familiar uniform for unfamiliar frontiers. It was forced onto the defensive on Saturday after it unveiled its new uniforms sporting 'United States Space Command' badges on Twitter. Many users questioned the uniform's use of mottled green camouflage - used extensively on Earth battlefields - as to whether it would hide soldiers in space.

The Space Force was established in December last year after US President Donald Trump granted it funds from the $1.4 trillion-dollar (£1.05 trillion) National Defence Authorisation Act for 2020. It will initially have a force of about 200 people and an annual budget of about $40 million (£30 million) - tiny compared to the US Army's budget of $181 billion (£140 billion). Space Force is the first new military service the US has created since the Air Force was formed out of the Army in 1947. It'll report to US Space Command - a separate organisation as the overseer of the military's space operations.

Space Force said on Twitter its uniforms were borrowed from existing Army and Air Force uniforms, "saving costs of designing/producing a new one." "Members will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground." They said there was no need for effective camouflage in space because Space Force would be working "on the ground."

