Row sparked by use of virtual James Dean in forthcoming film Finding Jack over dignity of the dead

Long-dead actor James Dean is being "resurrected" in a forthcoming film and the people behind it are hoping it will only be the beginning of the actor's second career from beyond the grave.

The team at Worldwide XR are bringing Dean back to life in the Vietnam War film Finding Jack - currently in pre-production - and they are hoping this digital Dean will go on to have other roles.

But digital de-ageing and duplication of real actors has sparked controversy about the immortality and dignity of the dead.

“Our focus is on building the ultimate James Dean so he can live across any medium, “ said Travis Cloyd, Chief Executive of Worldwide XR, who is leading the design on the Dean project.

“That’s not only for one movie, but going to be used for many movies and also gaming and virtual reality."

Legally, they have every right to do it, via the full agreement of the Dean estate and his surviving relatives.