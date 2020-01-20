What the papers say – January 20

The reason Harry “had to go”, a cervical cancer screening upgrade and disclosures about Africa’s richest woman feature in Monday’s headlines. The Daily Mail starts a 15 page “royal crisis special” with a lead saying “Harry and Meghan hope to make a fortune by setting up a film and TV company”, while the Daily Mirror, leads with “Harry: We’re so sad it has come to this.”

Very similar pictures of Harry leaving a charity event in London are used in The Daily Telegraph and The Times. The Telegraph reports that the duke “had no choice”, while the Times says there are “concerns from senior royals over commercial deals that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could strike”.

The Daily Express front page reports that “an emotional Prince Harry has admitted he and Meghan are sad they can no longer represent the Queen”, while The Sun front page says “William and Harry have ended their two-year feud after holding secret peace talks to save their family.” Metro, meanwhile, features a page one guide to who is out and in among the royals.

The Guardian reports that Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos of Angola, the oil-rich nation her father ruled for four decades, “has long denied that her estimated 2.2 billion US dollar (£1.7 billion) fortune is the result of nepotism or corruption”.

The Independent leads with a story saying “one in seven becomes a drug addict in prison” and that inmates are now “twice as likely to develop a substance abuse problem”.

The i front page reports that a new cervical cancer screening procedure “will save thousands of lives and could hasten the eventual eradication of the disease”.

Chancellor Sajid Javid’s “non-alignment vow” has sparked alarm from the EU and businesses, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star reports that musician Stormzy “has been slammed by a former murder detective for calling his past life of crime ‘normal'”.