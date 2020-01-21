Boris Johnson's Brexit deal suffers fourth defeat in House of Lords

Peers first voted by a majority of 41 to allow EU citizens physical proof of their settled status.

The legislation took a battering on Monday, with the government Bill being amended to change clauses regarding the Supreme Court, the European Court of Justice, and the rights of EU citizens post-Brexit.

However, due to the prime minister's huge majority in the House of Commons, any amendments made by the Lords will quickly be overturned by MPs when the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill returns on Wednesday.

The latest loss for the government came as peers backed, by a majority of 80, a move to ensure the rights of child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK post- Brexit .

Boris Johnson 's Brexit deal has suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords - its fourth in just two days.

Hours later the government was defeated again when Lords, by a majority of 36, voted to remove the power of ministers to decide which courts should have the power to depart from judgments by the European Court of Justice.

A third defeat for ministers swiftly followed the second as peers backed a move to allow cases to be referred to the Supreme Court to decide whether to depart from EU case law.

Labour's Lord Dubs led the bid to restore the right of unaccompanied child refugees in the EU to be reunited with their families in the UK after Brexit, suggesting his amendment would help disprove accusations that the Tories were the "mean and nasty" party.

The Labour peer, who fled the Nazis as a child on the Kindertransport, urged ministers not to use the small number of children involved as "bargaining chips" in negotiations.

He said the Government was seeking to delete earlier protections for child refugees in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 but it was a simple matter of humanity to retain them.

Lady Williams said the Conservatives' record of the last 10 years clearly demonstrated a commitment to protecting vulnerable children and this would continue.

She said more than 41,000 children had been granted protection in the UK since 2010 and over 5,000 unaccompanied children were being cared for in England alone.

The election manifesto underlined the commitment to continue to grant asylum and support for refugees fleeing persecution, Lady Williams added.

Labour, Liberal Democrat and crossbench peers ignored her pleas and united to defeat the Government again.