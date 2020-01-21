Call for action to boost social mobility in ‘marginalised’ regions

The Government has been urged to act after a report revealed a stark gap in perceived opportunities in the different regions of the UK. A study by the Social Mobility Commission found that less than a third of people living in the North East thought there were good opportunities for them to do well in their region. It contrasts dramatically with the South East, where more than double the amount of people – 74% – felt there were good avenues to success in their location. It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resounding general election win, following a campaign in which he wooed northern voters, not only with his pledge of getting Brexit done, but also his promise to “level up” the UK’s regions through better infrastructure and faster broadband. Constituencies in the North East, such as Blythe Valley, elected a Conservative MP for the first time in their history as a result.

Dame Martina Milburn, chairwoman of the advisory commission, said ministers must invest in the country’s regions to ensure young people did not have to “move out to move up”. The commission’s Social Mobility Barometer report, which saw YouGov survey almost 5,000 people, found that 52% of those interviewed felt the Government was not doing enough to help the least well-off. In the North West, fewer than half of those polled said there were stepping stones to strong life prospects in the region, whereas 78% in London felt they could do well by staying put. In Wales and Scotland, 37% and 54% respectively felt there were good prospects in their corner of the UK. Dame Martina, a former BBC Children In Need boss, said: “This poll is a call to action for this Government to do more to help social mobility. “Politicians at national and local level must listen to it. “Regions which have been marginalised for decades should get the investment they need to provide opportunities for young people, so they don’t have to move out to move up.” Nationally, almost twice as many people felt it was becoming harder to move up society’s prosperity ladder.

Social Mobility Commission chairwoman Dame Martina Milburn Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA