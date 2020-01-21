Dentist convicted for 'reckless' teeth extraction while on a hoverboard

The dentist filmed himself extracting teeth while on a 'hoverboard' Credit: PA

A dentist in Alaska who filmed himself performing a tooth extraction on a sedated patient while standing on a hoverboard has been found guilty of reckless endangerment. Dr Seth Lookhart performed the operation in July 2016, filmed it, and sent copies of the video to "several people", according to court documents, joking the procedure was a "new standard of care." Investigators said the sedated patient was "unaware of the fact that the procedure had been done on hoverboard and filmed". He was convicted of 46 offences on Friday, including reckless endangerment, illegal practice of dentistry, and fraud.

The patient was unaware the procedure was being filmed Credit: PA

He was also found guilty of allowing his office manager Shauna Cranford - who is not a licensed dentist - to perform a tooth extraction procedure on a sedated patient. Dr Lookhart was also charged with multiple counts of fraud after he and Ms Cranford devised a scheme to steal from Alaska's Medicaid assistance program. Court documents say Dr Lookhart and Ms Cranford began encouraging Medicaid patients to opt for IV sedation for dental procedures as an alternative to less-costly methods of anesthetising patients. The cost for IV sedation generally wasn't covered by the Medicaid state insurance plan or by private insurance, so Dr Lookhart began charging his clients a £344 ($450) flat fee for procedures while he also billed Medicaid as much as £1,569 ($2,049) for the same service. Court documents estimate he was paid as much as £1.46 million ($2,049) by Medicaid for IV sedation services since 2015.

Dr Lookhart was also found guilty of defrauding Alaska's Medicaid system Credit: PA