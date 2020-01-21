Police issue E-fit to help solve 1978 gang rape of teenager in Plymouth

Police investigating the gang rape of a teenager more than 40 years ago are hunting two men believed to be members of a touring rugby team.

The then-17-year-old victim was subjected to multiple rapes by several men at a hotel in Plymouth in late January or early February in 1978.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued facial composites of two persons of interest thought to be part of the rugby club which was visiting Plymouth from South Wales.

Detective Superintendent Jo Hall, who is leading the investigation, said the men would have "changed considerably" and are likely to be in their sixties now.

“I would like to hear from anyone who recognises these men and I would remind the public that I am seeking these men as witnesses to a horrific crime upon a young female.”