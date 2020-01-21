- ITV Report
Emiliano Sala's old club dons new kit to pay tribute one year after his death
FC Nantes will wear the Argentinian national team's colours in their next match to commemorate one year since Emiliano Sala's death.
The Argentine had played forward for the French club for three years when he was transferred to Cardiff City for £15 million on January 18, 2019.
He died en route from Nantes to Cardiff alongside pilot David Ibbotson when their single-engine aircraft plunged into the English Channel on January 21, 2019.
Nantes FC will wear the modified kit for their match against Bordeaux on the weekend, and will have the special-edition jersey for sale on their website.
"All proceeds from the sales of the jersey will be allocated to the two Argentinian training clubs of Emiliano," the club said.
Cardiff City will hold a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Mr Sala’s death at its stadium on Tuesday night.
An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) inquiry into the plane crash that killed Sala and Mr Ibbotson is "at an advanced stage," investigators said on Tuesday.
A final report will be published in March.
Chief Inspector Crispin Orr said they would be looking at a "number of elements including operational, technical, organisational and human factors that may have caused or contributed to this accident."
The aircraft remains underwater off the coast of Guernsey after an attempt to recover it was hampered by bad weather.
Mr Sala’s body has been recovered but Mr Ibbotson has not been found.
Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act in June last year.
He has not been charged.