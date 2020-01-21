Lifeboat crew battles 45mph winds and 20ft swell to rescue fishing vessel

Crews faced 'very poor' weather as went to the aid of a fishing boat that was taking on water. Credit: Facebook.com/rnlilochinverlifeboat

A lifeboat crew battled 45mph winds and 20ft swell to rescue a fishing vessel and the three people on board. Lochinver RNLI lifeboat and the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter responded to a mayday put out by the fishing boat after it started taking on water 15 miles west of Kinlochbervie in the north-west Highlands on Sunday.

The helicopter transferred a lifeboat pump on to the vessel then returned to base to pick up a second pump. Describing the rescue, a post on the page said: “The weather was very poor in The Minch with south west winds at 45 miles per hour and a six meter swell, conditions were a little challenging." The lifeboat crew posted pictures of the rescue operation on the RNLI Lochinver Facebook page showing the difficult situation they were working in.

“The Stornoway search and rescue helicopter was also in attendance. “The lifeboat arrived at the fishing vessel an hour after launching and it was decided the safest option would be for the helicopter to transfer the lifeboat’s salvage pump to the fishing vessel. “Once the crew got the pump up and running they were successfully able to remove the water from the bilges and continued on their way to Stornoway with the lifeboat standing by in attendance astern in case of need.”

The fishing vessel got into difficulty on Sunday Credit: MCA/PA