- ITV Report
Greta Thunberg tells Davos summit climate awareness ‘only first step’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg said more has to be done in the fight against global warming, and told the world's political and business leaders that the movement sparked by her school strike is only the beginning.
Speaking as part of a panel of young activists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Swedish teenager said: "It wasn't only me, but all these many, many young people, from many different places, pushing together to form these alliances of movements.
"Of course that is a huge step, people are generally more aware now...climate and environment is a hot topic now, and a lot of thanks to young people pushing.
"But if you see it from another perspective, nothing has been done since the global emissions of C02 has not reduced, and that is of course what we are trying to achieve, among other things."
However, Ms Thunberg said the struggle against climate change will require more than just general awareness.
“This is just the very beginning,” she said, adding that everyone needs to listen more to the science regarding climate change.
“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it,” she added.
The Swedish teenager's school strike sparked a global movement, when she started her 'School Strike for Climate.'
She missed school every Friday to campaign outside the Swedish parliament and she asked young people to engage in similar protests.
This developed into the school climate strike movement, also known as Fridays for Future, in which tens of thousands of school children campaigned across the world for climate change.
The theme of this year's WEF is climate change, with the summit focused on sustainable development, under the slogan 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.'
“The political landscape is polarised, sea levels are rising and climate fires are burning," said Borge Brende, President of the WEF.
“This is the year when world leaders must work with all sectors of society to repair and reinvigorate our systems of co-operation, not just for short-term benefit but for tackling our deep-rooted risks.”
President Donald Trump has arrived at Davos, to start a two-day visit to the WEF.
Last year, the president missed the summit, during the record-long shutdown of the US government.
He is attending the forum on the first day of his impeachment hearing in the US.