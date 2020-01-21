Greta Thunberg tells Davos summit climate awareness ‘only first step’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg said more has to be done in the fight against global warming, and told the world's political and business leaders that the movement sparked by her school strike is only the beginning.

Speaking as part of a panel of young activists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Swedish teenager said: "It wasn't only me, but all these many, many young people, from many different places, pushing together to form these alliances of movements.

"Of course that is a huge step, people are generally more aware now...climate and environment is a hot topic now, and a lot of thanks to young people pushing.

"But if you see it from another perspective, nothing has been done since the global emissions of C02 has not reduced, and that is of course what we are trying to achieve, among other things."