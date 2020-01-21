Harry ‘lands in Canada’ to be reunited with Meghan and Archie

The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Canada. Credit: PA

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly arrived in Canada to be reunited with his wife Meghan and son Archie. Photographs from the Daily Mail appeared to show the royal walking across the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport. The paper said he flew from London’s Heathrow on British Airways flight 85. The flight landed 15 minutes late and two security guards escorted Harry to a black people carrier which would take him to Vancouver Island to join his family, the paper said.

Earlier in the day Harry met Prime Minister Boris Johnson and world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, which is likely to be one of his few remaining official engagements before the Sussexes take their “leap of faith” and leave the monarchy in the spring. The duke gave an emotional speech on Sunday night, saying he had “no other option” but to give up his official royal duties and forge a new life in Canada, where his wife and son are setting up home. In the speech, Harry told invited guests: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

Watch Prince Harry's Sentebale speech in full:

The Sun newspaper’s front page on Tuesday featured a picture of Meghan and Archie out for a walk on a woodland trail on Vancouver Island. Pictures inside the paper also showed the duchess walking with a beagle and a black Labrador. Harry and Meghan had wanted to remain as working royals, although not prominent members, and drop their public funding so they could become financially independent – a dual role many commentators said was fraught with problems. Critics have accused the couple of turning their backs on the monarchy to enjoy the freedom of being able to take on commercial ventures.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke at the UK-Africa Investment Summit and will hold audiences on Tuesday. Credit: Yui Mok/PA