High court judge set to become Greece’s first female president

Katerina Sakellaropolou is set to become the head of state of Greece, where historically few women are in senior levels of government. Credit: Dmitris Kapadais/AP

A high court judge is set to become Greece's first female president in a compromise deal between parliamentary parties. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, served as president of the Council of State, a top administrative court, for the past 15 months, before she was nominated to succeed as President of the Hellenic Republic. A government spokesman said Ms Sakellaropoulou was set to receive "well beyond" the 200 votes out of 300 needed for her election in a vote scheduled for Wednesday.

Greece's 300-seat parliament is set to vote for a new President on Wednesday. Credit: AP

Two centre-left opposition parties have already sided with the centre-right government to support Ms Sakellaropoulou’s nomination, bringing her total number of backers to 266. The President of the Hellenic Republic is a largely ceremonial position appointed by parliament who serves a five-year term. It's currently held by Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a 69-year-old conservative politician and academic, who was not nominated for re-election by the governing centre-right New Democracy Party.

Current President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (right) was not re-nominated for President. Credit: AP

Instead, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis turned to Ms Sakellaropoulou, considered to be a more progressive candidate. Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was also the first woman to become President of the Council of State, Greece's top administrative court.

Greece has a historically low proportion of women in senior government positions. Credit: Nick Potts/PA