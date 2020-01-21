Jess Phillips pulls out of Labour leadership race

Jess Phillips has pulled out of the Labour leadership race after failing to gain enough support to progress further in the contest.

The Birmingham Yardley MP was unable to win backing from any unions, of which she would have needed at least two - plus a Labour affiliate - or from at least 33 Constituency Labour Parties (CLP).

In a statement, she said the party needs a candidate that can unite all parts of the movement and "I have to be honest that at this time, that person isn't me".

She also released a video message on social media announcing she was quitting, but she did not endorse another candidate.

There were signals that Ms Phillips may pull out the race when she was missing from a hustings event organised by the union GMB - whose support could prove crucial to the candidates still hoping to make it on to the final ballot paper.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer is already through to the contest's final stage and will have his name on the ballot, but the three remaining candidates are still competing for support.