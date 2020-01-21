Mesmerising floating ice disk reforms in Maine river

The spinning disk of naturally-occurring ice was spotted floating on the Presumpscot River, running through the state of Maine.

A rare ice formation which attracted international attention has reformed, one year later.

It is unclear how large the floating disk has become, but last year it reached a huge span of 91 metres wide.

Slow currents and cold weather provided the perfect conditions for the moving ice block to form.

Footage was provided by the City of Westbrook and captures the giant spinning disk.

Drone footage of the ice sculpture was captured by the council last year.