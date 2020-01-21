‘Momentous’ treaty will protect wreck of Titanic – minister

The wreck of the Titanic will be treated with “sensitivity and respect” following a “momentous” international agreement, according to Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani. A treaty between the UK and the US gives the countries the power to grant or deny licences to enter sections of the sunken ship’s hull and remove artefacts. The passenger liner has been under water for more than a century, lying in international waters about 350 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Although the wreck has previously been given a “basic level of protection” by Unesco, the cultural organisation of the United Nations, this is the first time it is covered by explicit legislation, according to the Department for Transport.

A cast-iron deck bench on the wreck Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute 1986/PA

The UK signed the treaty in 2003, but it has only come into force following its ratification by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in November last year, the department said. Canada and France were involved in the negotiations but have still not signed the agreement. Titanic was built in Belfast and set off on its maiden voyage from Southampton on April 10, 1912. Five days later it struck an iceberg, broke apart and sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic. Dozens of expeditions to the wreck have been carried out since it was discovered in 1985. Experts claim many artefacts have been removed and the ship has suffered serious damage from mini-submarines landing on its surface.

A crew menu card and lifebelt name plate recovered from the wreck of the Titanic Credit: Paul Faith/PA