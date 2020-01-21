Network Rail investigated over poor performance on Northern and TransPennine Express

Network Rail under investigation for its poor service on routes operated by Northern and TransPennine Express. Credit: PA

Network Rail is under investigation for its poor service on routes operated by Northern and TransPennine Express. The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it had put the government-owned company "on a warning" for routes in the North West and Central region of England. Performance deteriorated in 2018 and “failed to substantially recover during 2019”, according to the regulator.

ORR chief executive John Larkinson said: “The top priority for passengers is that their train arrives on time and that isn’t happening consistently enough across the country. “ORR is responsible for looking at how Network Rail contributes to train delays, and while there are areas of very good performance such as in Wales and Western region, Network Rail’s performance in North West and Central region is not good enough.

TransPennine Express has been under scrutiny for its poor rail service. Credit: PA