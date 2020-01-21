New government in Lebanon ends three-month deadlock

There were months of mass protests against the country's ruling elite. Credit: AP

A new Cabinet has been announced in crisis-hit Lebanon, breaking a months-long impasse amid ongoing mass protests against the country’s ruling elite. University professor Hassan Diab has been chosen to head a Cabinet of 20 members, three months after former prime minister Saad Hariri resigned The country is buckling under a crippling economic and financial crisis and the appointment of the 60-year-old American University of Beirut professor is unlikely to satisfy protesters who have been calling for sweeping reforms and a government made up of independent technocrats. Shortly before the Cabinet was announced, thousands of people poured into the street closing major roads in the capital Beirut and other parts of the country in rejection of the new government.

The announcement came amid ongoing mass protests Credit: Hussein Malla/AP

Their anger was directed at political groups, saying they had named the new ministers. “It’s time to get to work,” Mr Diab said in a speech addressing the country following the announcement. He saluted the protesters in the street and vowed to “work to fulfill your demands”, claiming that his was the first government in the history of Lebanon to be made up entirely of technocrats. He insisted the 20 Cabinet ministers were specialists who had no political loyalties and were not partisan. Mr Diab appealed to citizens to help the government implement a “rescue programme” and said this Cabinet has the “capability and qualifications, will and commitment” to carry it through.

Lebanese prime minister Hassan Diab speaks after his government was announced Credit: Bilal Hussein/AP