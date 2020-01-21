NHS faces £4.3bn legal bill to settle clinical negligence claims

The NHS in England could reportedly have to pay £4.3 billion in legal fees to settle outstanding claims of clinical negligence.

The figure includes existing unsettled claims and projected estimates of future claims, the BBC has reported after getting details through a Freedom of Information request.

The NHS receives more than 10,000 new claims for compensation every year and the Department of Health has said it will tackle “the unsustainable rise in the cost of clinical negligence”.

The total cost of outstanding compensation claims was £83 billion, according to estimates published last year.