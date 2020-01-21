- ITV Report
-
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis on US talk show
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
The former lead singer of heavy metal band Black Sabbath made the announcement on talk show Good Morning America, explaining his condition was discovered after surgery on his neck.
The 71-year-old said: "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum.
"Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form."
His wife Sharon added: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's.
"There's so many different types of Parkinson's, it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.
"And it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."
What is Parkinson's?
The NHS describes Parkinson's as a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.
The three main symptoms are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body (tremor), slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.
Parkinson's disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain called the substantia nigra, according to the NHS.
This leads to a reduction in a chemical called dopamine in the brain, which plays a vital role in regulating the movement of the body.
A reduction in dopamine is responsible for many of the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
Exactly what causes the loss of nerve cells is unclear. The NHS explains most experts think a combination of genetic and environmental factors is responsible.
It is thought around 1 in 500 people are affected by Parkinson's disease.
Most people with Parkinson's start to develop symptoms when they're over 50, although around 1 in 20 people with the condition first experience symptoms when they're under 40.
Men are slightly more likely to get Parkinson's disease than women.
Source: NHS