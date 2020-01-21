Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis on US talk show

Ozzy Osborne made the announcement on Good Morning America. Credit: AP

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former lead singer of heavy metal band Black Sabbath made the announcement on talk show Good Morning America, explaining his condition was discovered after surgery on his neck. The 71-year-old said: "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. "Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form."

Sharon Osborne revealed her husband has Parkin 2. Credit: AP

His wife Sharon added: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's, it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. "And it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

What is Parkinson's?