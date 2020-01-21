Probe into plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala ‘at advanced stage’

An inquiry into the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala is at “an advanced stage”, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) released a statement marking the one-year anniversary of the crash which revealed it intends to publish a final report by the end of March. Argentinian footballer Mr Sala, 28, was the only passenger onboard the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft when it plunged into the Channel. Mr Sala signed for Cardiff City from French club Nantes for £15 million on January 18 2019.

Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, flew him from Cardiff to Nantes the following day. The return flight – which crashed in the Channel – was on January 21. Mr Sala’s body was recovered but Mr Ibbotson has not been found. An interim report published by the AAIB shortly after the accident stated that Mr Ibbotson was not licensed to conduct commercial flights. AAIB chief inspector Crispin Orr said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Mr Ibbotson and Mr Sala at this time. “The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has conducted a thorough investigation looking at a number of elements including operational, technical, organisational and human factors that may have caused or contributed to this accident. “We have worked closely with many specialist organisations including the aircraft and engine manufacturers and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the USA.” He added: “Our investigation is now at an advanced stage and we intend to publish our final report by the end of March 2020.”

The Piper Malibu aircraft which crashed into the Channel Credit: AAIB/PA