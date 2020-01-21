Teachers to get starting salary of £26,000 from September

Starting salaries for teachers are set to rise to £26,000 this autumn, under Government plans. The Department for Education (DfE) is proposing the increase as part of its pledge to raise salaries for new recruits to £30,000 by 2022/23. But one union said that the increases to starting salaries should be replicated across the teaching workforce.

Under the Government’s proposals, wages for new teachers in England, working outside London will rise by 6.7% this September, to £26,000 from the current minimum of £24,373. Salaries for those in outer London would rise to £30,000, and £32,000 for those in inner London. Experienced teachers and school leaders will get a pay rise of 2.5% this year, the DfE said. The pay rises will be funded out of extra money due to be pumped into England’s school system, it added. Ministers have announced a three-year plan to increase school spending by £7.1 billion by 2022/23. The DfE has submitted its pay proposals to the School Teachers Review Body (STRB) which reviews teachers’ pay and makes recommendations on pay increases.

