US reports first case of coronavirus, the viral pneumonia spreading in China

The virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia. Credit: AP

The US has reported its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China. The man in his 30s had returned last week from the outbreak's epicentre in Wuhan City, China. US Health officials say the man, a Washington State resident, was not considered a threat to medical staff or the public and has been taken to hospital in a good condition. Coronavirus has so far infected about 300 people, all of whom had been in China, and killed six.

Japan's government said a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Credit: AP

The newly discovered virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia. Since the outbreak, first identified on December 31 last year, airports in the US and other countries have stepped up monitoring, checking passengers from China for signs of illness. The US is the fifth country to report seeing the illness, following China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

Watch: What is coronavirus and what are the symptoms?

Late last week US health officials began screening passengers from the affected Hubei Province in central China, with checks in place at New York City’s Kennedy airport and the Los Angeles and San Francisco airports. On Tuesday, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it will plans to add screening checks at Chicago’s O’Hare airport and Atlanta’s airport too. Officials will also begin forcing all passengers that originate in Wuhan to go to one of those five airports if they wish to enter the US. Officials around the world have implemented similar airport screenings in hopes of containing the virus during the busy Lunar New Year travel season.

Airports are displaying notices explaining precautions to be taken by people traveling to Wuhan, China. Credit: AP

Last month, doctors began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a food market in Wuhan. More than 275 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan, according to the World Health Organisation. The count includes six deaths - all in China, most of them age 60 or older, including at least some who had a previous medical condition. Older patients with an underlying disease who might contract the viral pneumonia are more likely to progress to severe disease.

A traveller passes through a health screening checkpoint at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport Credit: Emily Wang/AP

Officials initially said coronavirus will probably spread from animals to people, but this week Chinese officials said they have concluded it can also spread from person to person. Health authorities this month identified the germ behind the outbreak as a new type of coronavirus. Sars, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the coronavirus family, but Chinese state media say the illness in Wuhan is different from coronaviruses that have been identified in the past. Health authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

Screenings are in place in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Credit: AP