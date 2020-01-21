What the papers say – January 21

Tougher punishments for dangerous terrorists, EU trade talks, and the curious behaviour of snooker fans feature in Tuesday’s headlines. The Daily Telegraph and Metro report the UK’s most dangerous terrorists will be forced to serve their entire jail term without any prospect of early release as part of a crackdown.

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips is “using his royal connections to sell milk on Chinese TV”, according to the Daily Mail. A royal story also features in The Sun, which has pictures of Meghan walking with baby Archie in a park in Canada.

The Daily Mirror leads with a claim from convicted killer Jeremy Bamber that he has “new evidence proving he could not have massacred his family in 1985”.

A British-Australian academic jailed in Tehran has written of feeling “abandoned and forgotten” and claimed Iranian figures tried to recruit her as a spy, The Times reports.

The Daily Express says the EU has provoked “fresh anger” by planning to delay post-Brexit trade talks until March.

The Guardian splash warns there are “perilous times ahead” for the BBC after its director general announced he was leaving.

The Independent leads with Labour leadership candidate Jess Phillips saying her party has “pandered to the right”.

The i front page reports the high-speed HS2 rail is opposed by new Conservative MPs in the north of England.

A “downbeat IMF outlook” is diverting the focus from climate goals, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star reports “Pranksters behind the fart noises at the Masters snooker are threatening to hit more top sports events to ‘brighten people’s days’.”