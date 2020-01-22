Amazon boss’s mobile phone ‘hacked by Saudi Crown Prince’

The mobile phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos was hacked after receiving a WhatsApp message from the account of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, it has been claimed.

A malicious video file sent to Mr Bezos – the world’s richest man – from the personal number said to be used by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was used to infiltrate his device, according to the Guardian.

The report said a digital forensic investigation found it was highly likely the video file was the source of the hack, which is said to have captured large amounts of data from Mr Bezos’s phone.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in May 2018, five months before the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family and a journalist with the Washington Post, which is also owned by Mr Bezos.

According to the report, the Amazon chief and the Crown Prince had been having a WhatsApp exchange on May 1 2018 when the malicious file was sent.

In response, Saudi Arabia’s US embassy called the claims “absurd” and asked for an investigation.