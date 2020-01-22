Animal-lover Meghan visited dog shelter during return to UK

Meghan has been a patron of Mayhew since January 2019. Credit: Instagram/sussexroyal

The Duchess of Sussex visited an animal shelter while she was back in the UK earlier this month, according to a post on the SussexRoyal Instagram page. Meghan met staff and animals at Mayhew, in Kensal Green, north-west London. The two-picture post shows the duchess at the rescue centre, and stroking a dog with a collar.

According to the post: “The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work they do every day.” It is not clear when the visit took place, but Meghan was in the UK with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, in the second week of January when they carried out a number of engagements following their Christmas break in Canada. The couple have since returned to Canada, after announcing they would be stepping down as senior royals and will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. Meghan, an advocate of adopting rescue dogs, chose animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first patronages. She previously visited the shelter in January 2019, and was introduced to Maggie, a one-year-old Jack Russell who was up for adoption on the charity’s website. The duchess picked up Maggie when she saw her shivering, and clutched her to her chest as she chatted to Mayhew staff, who told her about the charity’s projects in India and Afghanistan.

Meghan picked up the one-year-old Jack Russell Maggie on her visit to the charity in January 2019. Credit: PA