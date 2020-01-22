The Victoria Derbyshire Show to be taken off air due to BBC cuts

The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air as a result of BBC cuts, the broadcaster's media editor has said.

Amol Rajan said on Twitter that the show was ending and that the cost of the programme was "deemed too high".

He said: "The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria + the (award-winning) journalism of the show.

"Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week."

Rajan also highlighted the impact of the show, which began in 2015.

"The show won awards at the RTS and from BAFTA," he said.

"Victoria nominated for Best Presenter 4 years in a row - and won once.

"Digital impact was huge. Show was designed to reach audiences the BBC struggles to connect with, and it did - online."