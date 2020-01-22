Canadian shopkeeper who served Harry glad he has returned ‘home’

A Canadian shopkeeper who shared a hug with the Duke of Sussex when he visited her home decor store before Christmas said she is happy he has returned “home”. Chris Stephen owns Lilaberry in Sidney, British Columbia, near to where Harry, the Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie are staying as they attempt to forge a new life for themselves. The duke touched down in Canada on Monday and the family’s arrival has made headlines around the world following their decision to step back from the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received a warm welcome from Canadians Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Residents in Vancouver Island, on the country’s Pacific Coast, have largely welcomed the new arrivals, though many are concerned about taxpayers potentially footing the bill for their security costs. Ms Stephen, who said she has had a special place in her heart for Harry since watching the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, is glad he has returned after he visited her shop in December. She told the PA news agency: “It was funny last night when the news said that he had arrived back, I immediately thought, ‘oh good, I’m glad he’s home’. I don’t have to worry about him. “And when I say worry about him, worry about the press and all the nastiness and negativity that seems to be out there. People passing opinions, who you would think they live under the same roof and know all the ins and outs of what they’re going through.”

Canadian shopkeeper Chris Stephen has warmly welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Credit: PA