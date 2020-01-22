Canadian taxpayers should not foot the bill for Sussexes’ security, MP says

Canadian taxpayers should not contribute towards security costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, one of the country’s MPs has said. Harry and Meghan are on Vancouver Island preparing to forge a new life for themselves and their eight-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, after stepping back from royal duties. It is unclear who will foot the bill for the family’s security arrangements when they officially leave the monarchy in the spring.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada attempting to forge a new life for themselves Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire PA

A former Home Office minister warned the British public could face an “enormous bill” while it has also been speculated a “cost-sharing” deal between the UK and Canada could be agreed. However, such an arrangement would be opposed by Laurel Collins, who is the MP for Victoria, where Harry and Meghan are staying. She told the PA news agency: “Yes, I hope that they’re planning on covering their security costs. “When it comes to the money our government spends and taxpayer money it’s important that we put this into context and think about our priorities. “That we’re prioritising making life more affordable for people, that we’re prioritising protecting our environment and that we’re spending our tax dollars on the things that really matter to Canadians.” Ms Collins added she wanted to focus on young families in the area, who “might be struggling with the housing crisis or struggling with affordability”.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to leave the monarchy Credit: Aaron Chown/PA