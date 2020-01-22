US threatens retaliation if UK put in place ‘discriminatory’ tax on tech giants

Chancellor Sajid Javid said the tax is necessary until an international move is agreed. Credit: PA

Tensions rose between Sajid Javid and US counterpart Steven Munchin at Davos as the two threaten taxes on each others' countries. Chancellor Javid reiterated the UK's plans to tax US digital giants such as Amazon and Facebook, leading to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to respond by saying the US would install retaliatory taxes on British cars. A trade deal with the US is seen of high priority for the UK post-Brexit, so a souring of relations would be less than ideal when it comes to business.

Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin called the 'arbitrary' tax 'discriminatory'

US President Donald Trump is expected to further heap pressure on Boris Johnson to drop the tax, but the UK has insisted it will implement the measure in April. Mr Javid said the digital services tax will only be a temporary measure until an international agreement is in place on how to deal with online giants such as Google and Facebook. But Mr Mnuchin was clear about Washington’s opposition, and said Mr Trump will discuss it with the Prime Minister. The US and France have announced a truce over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to introduce a similar measure after Washington responded with a threat to slap punitive tariffs on products including French cheese and wine.

Donald Trump is expected to heap pressure on the PM over the plans. Credit: PA

But Mr Javid said the tax – a 2% levy on the revenues of search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces which derive value from UK users – will be introduced. The tax is expected to raise around £500 million. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Javid said: “We plan to go ahead with our digital services tax in April. "It’s important – as we said at the time when we first introduced it to Parliament and legislated for it – it is a proportionate tax. “It is a tax that is deliberately designed as a temporary tax, it will fall away once there is an international solution.” The UK has been urged to hold back on the tax by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which called for time to allow the international approach to succeed. Asked whether a post-Brexit US-UK trade deal will be possible if Mr Javid presses ahead with the tax - a Tory manifesto pledge - Mr Mnuchin said “we will be having some private conversations about that”, adding: “I’m sure this will be worked out.”

