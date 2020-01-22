Giant planets ‘could form around small stars faster than thought’

Giant planets could form around small stars much faster than previously thought, astronomers say.

Red dwarfs – the most common type of stars in our Galaxy – are small stars, 10% to 50% the size of the Sun.

Despite this, they are found to host giant planets up to 10 times bigger than the largest planet in the Solar System – Jupiter.

The formation mechanism of these big planets remains a mystery.

Giant planets around stars are thought to have formed by the gradual build up of dust particles to progressively bigger bodies.

However, red dwarfs are tiny when compared to the Sun, and they do not seem to have enough material around them to form such big planets.

But research from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) published in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Journal suggests giant planets could form around small stars much faster than previously thought.