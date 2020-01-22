It’s raining iguanas in Florida as reptiles fall from trees

Temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida that forecasters have warned residents about falling iguanas.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!” National Weather Service Miami tweeted.

The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas will not necessarily die.

That means many will wake up as temperatures rise.