Jess Phillips backs Lisa Nandy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

Jess Phillips (R) wants Lisa Nandy (L) to take over from Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: PA

Former Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips is now backing Lisa Nandy to take over from Jeremy Corbyn at the helm of the party, after dropping out of the race herself. Ms Phillips, who quit the contest after failing to win sufficient support to progress further, said she wants Ms Nandy to be the next Labour leader because she can "unite the party and begin the process of winning back trust with the country". Ms Phillips, who conceded she "can’t bring the party together", told ITV News she would be voting for Sir Keir Starmer as her second preference. On Tuesday a member of Ms Phillips' team revealed the Birmingham Yardley MP would "do whatever she can to shore up the candidate who can beat Rebecca Long-Bailey.”

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir is already through to the contest's final stage and will have his name on the ballot, but Ms Nandy is still vying for support. To join him in the final stage she needs the support of at least one more union - she already has the endorsement of GMB - and a Labour Party affiliate (if she wins the support of two unions she will not need an affiliate). An alternative but more difficult route to the final ballot is through grassroots Labour groups. If she can win support from 33 Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) then her name will be on the final ballot sent out to Labour members, registered supporters and affiliated supporters. If she gets there, it is expected she and Sir Keir will be joined by Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is seen as the Left's preferred candidate.

It is expected Rebecca Long-Bailey (L) will join Sir Keir Starmer on the final ballot. Lisa Nandy (R) is now in with a strong chance after winning the backing of the union GMB. Credit: PA

If she makes it to the final ballot, Ms Long-Bailey will be hoping the makeup of the Labour membership hasn't changed too much since it elected Jeremy Corbyn in 2016. She has been referred to as his "continuity candidate" and has the support of his right-hand man in government, shadow chancellor John McDonnell. If the membership is the same, and feels the same as it did in 2016, then Ms Long-Bailey is in with a fighting chance of beating the race's favourite Sir Keir. However, it is thought thousands of Ms Phillips' 357,000 social media followers may have joined the party in order to support her. If there are thousands of new Labour members looking to mimic her voting intentions, then the race could have a surprise winner in Ms Nandy. Earlier in the contest Ms Phillips appeared on the Calling Peston podcast, in which she revealed she would support Ms Nandy if she herself was not in the race. Ms Nandy was continuing her push for support on Wednesday morning, using a major speech in London to call for changes to tax and welfare policies. "Tax is not an evil. Tax is how we contribute to something bigger, better than ourselves," she said. Another candidate hoping to get her name on the final ballot is race's most experienced MP Emily Thornberry.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is struggling for support. Credit: PA

The shadow foreign secretary is struggling to win support, despite her experience in facing Boris Johnson in debates from the time he was foreign secretary. But she is confident she will get her name on the final ballot through one route or the other. When leaving the GMB hustings she was asked if she is confident about being on the final ballot. "Of course, of course", she responded. The candidates have until February 14 to lobby CLPs, unions and affiliates for support, before the final decision is passed to Labour supporters. Labour members, registered supporters and affiliated supporters will have from February 21 to April 2 to elect a new leader, which will be announced on April 4.