John Bercow ‘has bullying complaint filed against him by former top official’

Mr Bercow dismissed the claims as having come at a “curious” time, with suggestions that he may be in line for a peerage.

Lord Lisvane, who was Clerk of the House, has handed a dossier of allegations to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, according to The Times.

A formal bullying complaint has reportedly been filed against former Commons speaker John Bercow by a peer who served as his most senior official.

The document is said to accuse Mr Bercow of having bullied and humiliated staff, including using inappropriate language.

Mr Bercow has consistently denied allegations of bullying from former members of staff in the past.

In a statement on Thursday, he said: “During the five years that we worked together, Lord Lisvane had ample opportunity to raise any accusations of bullying with me.

“At no stage did he do so, even though he became Clerk of the House – the most senior official. The timing of this intervention is curious.”

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has reportedly been lining up Mr Bercow, who was a Tory MP before becoming speaker, for a peerage.

But there have been suggestions that Downing Street could hamper the move, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman highlighting a “long-standing convention” that opposition leaders nominate individuals form their own parties.

Mr Bercow left the speaker’s chair on October 31 and has been replaced by Sir Lindsay Hoyle.