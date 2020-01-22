Prince Charles vows to do 'utmost' for sustainability in Davos speech ahead of Greta Thunberg meeting

The Prince of Wales has pledged to do his "utmost" to promote sustainability and called for clear information for consumers to make environmentally-friendly choices. Princes Charles spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he is also meeting teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Charles is due to launch an ambitious project to help financial markets become more sustainable. He will later travel to the Middle East for his first official tour of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. He also highlighted his Sustainable Markets Council, a project he hopes will bring together leading individuals from the public and private sectors, charitable organisations and investors to identify ways to rapidly de-carbonise the global economy and make the transition to sustainable markets.

Prince Charles is meeting Greta Thunberg at the conference. Credit: Clarence House / Twitter

In a speech in the Swiss resort on Wednesday, he said that being socially and environmentally responsible should be the cheapest option available to all. "We cannot expect consumers to make sustainable choices if these choices are not clearly laid before them," he said. "As consumers increasingly demand sustainable products, they deserve to be told more about product lifecycles, supply chains and production methods. "For a transition to take place, being socially and environmentally conscious cannot only be for those who can afford it. "If all the true costs are taken into account, being socially and environmentally responsible should be the least expensive option because it leaves the smallest footprint behind." Charles has vowed to use his platform to get the message out.

Prince Charles focused on sustainability. Credit: AP

"With 2020 being seen as the 'super year', kick-starting a decade of action for people and planet, I intend to do my utmost to ensure that the message of urgency, systemic change, collaboration and integration is heard," he said. "For my part, I have made sustainable markets my priority for 2020 and actually beyond - however long it takes. "I have instructed my teams and my organisations similarly to align with this effort and I expect them to contribute. "And with the stakes this high I would challenge you all to do the same."