Prince of Wales will travel to Davos forum in electric car

The Prince of Wales is to travel by electric car to the World Economic Forum in Davos, where climate change has been high on the agenda. Charles will deliver a keynote speech at the forum in Switzerland on Wednesday to officially launch his Sustainable Markets Council (SMC), an ambitious project to help financial markets become more sustainable. US President Donald Trump and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg have already clashed at Davos over their views on the key theme of climate change.

Mr Trump flew to the Swiss Alps on a Marine One helicopter, landing where “Act On Climate” was written in the snow. The president used his speech at the forum to attack climate “prophets of doom” and snubbed their “predictions of the apocalypse” in favour of “optimism” for the future. Soon after he spoke, 17-year-old Greta introduced a talk on “Averting a Climate Apocalypse”, in which she scolded the elites for not doing enough to deal with the climate crisis.

