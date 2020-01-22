Princess Diana's niece appears in milk advert in China day after the Queen's grandson

It’s not been a bad week for advertisers promoting milk in China. Just a day after the Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, featured in an advert for Guangming Dairy, it was Princess Diana’s niece’s turn in the Far East. Kitty Spencer appears in an advert for Satine, 'celebrating' a partnership with the British Museum.

Kitty Spencer appears in the advert for Satine.

“Hello, I’m Kitty Spencer and I’m thrilled to celebrate the collaboration between the British Museum and Satine,” she says, seemingly speaking from the British Museum. The commercial opens with Ms Spencer holding an envelope with ‘The British Museum’ written on it and then moves through shots from inside the museum itself, showing her standing in the centre of the building.

The opening shot.

Later in the advert, Ms Spencer is shown sitting with another woman to what looks like a layout for afternoon tea. A teacup is filled with milk from a Satine carton.

Kitty Spencer is introduced.

The advert then ends after a shot of Ms Spencer apparently listening to information about a collection in the museum. Her appearance comes the day after the Duke of Sussex arrived in Canada to be reunited with Meghan and Archie, days after announcing they are stepping back form royal duties.

Kitty Spencer's final appearance in the advert.