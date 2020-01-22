Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe quits after six years

Mike Coupe is leaving as chief executive of Sainsbury's.

The boss of Sainsbury's has quit after almost six years at the helm of the supermarket. Mike Coupe said he intends to stay in his role until the end of May. He will be replaced by Simon Roberts, the chain’s retail and operations director, who will start in June. Mr Coupe’s tenure is expected to be seen mainly for attempting a series of acquisitions including buying Argos and Habitat, and the failed merger with Asda which was blocked by competition officials. He has agreed to waive any future bonuses, but he will still receive his bonus for the coming year alongside a proportion of his £962,000 base salary until he leaves. Mr Roberts will have a base salary of £875,000 – a 9% cut on Mr Coupe’s – with pension contributions of 7.5% from the business.

Sainsbury's CEO filmed singing "we're in the money" before Asda merger interview

His pension benefit will be 7.5% of salary, “in line with the pension opportunity offered to the workforce generally”. Sainsbury’s contribution to Mr Coupe’s pension was 30%. Chairman Martin Scicluna, who led the hunt for Mr Coupe’s replacement, said: “Mike has been bold and ambitious on behalf of our shareholders, customers and our colleagues. “Investing heavily in convenience, online and our digital capability, selling Sainsbury’s pharmacy business and acquiring Argos and Nectar have all been sound strategic moves. These set us up well as we come together to create one multi-brand, multi-channel business for our customers.” Mr Coupe attempted to expand Sainsbury’s offering through acquisitions, but also through heavy cost-cutting in staffing and management levels throughout the business. His final takeover battle proved a step too far as the Competition and Markets Authority blocked a deal with Asda, despite Mr Coupe’s insistence that it would help reduce the price of goods for shoppers. He had caused unease at Asda’s parent company Walmart after he was caught on camera singing “We’re in the Money” from the musical 42nd Street.

Simon Roberts. Credit: Sainsbury’s/PA