Saracens relegation won't affect my Six Nations performance, England captain Owen Farrell says

England captain Owen Farrell said his uncertain future with club side Saracens won't impact on his performances on the pitch ahead of the Six Nations. Saracens have been relegated from the Premiership after being found guilty of breaking the £7m salary cap rules. The fly-half has been at Saracens since the age of 17 and has been an integral part of the club's success.

In the past few years, Farrell has helped the club win four Premiership titles in the last five years, as well as three European Cup wins in the past four years. But Farrell, now 28, refused to rule out a move away from his boyhood club. In a sit-down interview with ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Farrell:

Said he would be "open and honest" with his England teammates about the situation at Saracens

Refused to say whether he'd apologise to England teammates for what happened with his club side

Said he was "unbelievably excited" to prepare for the Six Nations with England

Farrell said he was 'unbelievably excited' to join up with his England teammates. Credit: ITV News

Farrell said: "I'm unbelievably excited to get going, to get together and meet up with the lads and start preparing for what's in front of us and see where we can take this." He added: "We've had chats about what we're going to do going forward but nothing's been set in stone and obviously there's a few moving parts to that." Pressed by Steve Scott about whether he'd like to remain at the London-based club, he added: "It's not something that's sorted so I'm not going to speculate."

The Saracens after winning the Premiership last May. Credit: PA

Head coach Eddie Jones has selected seven Saracens players for his Six Nations squad, but told ITV News the club's "issue" offers England "an opportunity to get better". Jones said he would hold clear-the-air talks with the England camp meet up, where they will discuss Saracens and its future. He added the punishment Saracens face could help "get the squad even tighter". "If there are any problems related to the Saracens issue, get it out on the table. "Talk about it, work out a solution"

The London-based team were deducted 35 points and fined £5.3m in November, having broken the cap for the past three seasons Credit: PA