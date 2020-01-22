Storm Gloria lashes Spain leaving four dead and 200,000 without power

Video credit: Robby Geebelen/ESN

A winter storm continues to lash much of Spain, so far leaving leave four dead, 200,000 people without electricity plus schools closed and roads blocked by snow. Massive waves and gale-force winds smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants and flooding some streets. One video shows a powerful wave crashing over a seafront wall and sending water cascading toward the street and nearby buildings in Cala Ratjada on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

Two people watch the waves hitting the breakwater in Barcelona. Credit: AP

Ports on the nearby island of Menorca have been closed for two days, the La Vanguardia newspaper said. Another video showed the swollen Onyar River in the northeastern city of Gerona gushing past buildings and almost touching the bottom of some bridges. Authorities warned there was a risk it could break its banks.

Much of Gerona province was without electricity for several hours Tuesday because of a fault in the power connection with France, emergency services said on Twitter. Many schools remained closed in the northeastern region of Catalonia as well as the Valencia region further south and the inland region of Aragon, Spanish media said.

Roads in Spain have been blocked by snow, closing roads. Credit: EBU

A couple take photographs of the Mediterranean sea as the waves hit the breakwater during a storm in Barcelona. Credit: AP

Traffic authorities said dozens of roads remained impassable because of the snow, including the A7 highway between the northeastern town of Figueres and the French border. The storm, which whipped up Sunday, has so far claimed lives of three men and one woman.