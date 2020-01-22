Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at the age of 77

Monty Python has died at the age of 77. Credit: PA

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said. The Welsh-born actor, writer and comedian died on Tuesday evening with his wife, Anna Soderstorm by his side after a "long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD", his family said. Jones directed some of the comedy troupe’s most-loved works, including Life Of Brian. He appeared in TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus in a variety of characters, and was known for his performances in drag.

A family statement said they were "deeply saddened" by his death. "Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London," the statement added. "We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones (centre), Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam. Credit: PA

"His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath. "We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry's wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful. "We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words 'Lovingly frosted with glucose'." In 2016 it was announced that Jones had been diagnosed with dementia. The Welsh-born star suffered from primary progressive aphasia, which affects the ability to communicate.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Fellow Monty Python star Michael Palin said the impact of dementia on his friend and fellow Monty Python star Terry Jones had been "painful to watch". Writing in a Facebook post, Palin said Jones losing his ability to talk was "the cruellest thing that could befall someone to whom words, ideas, arguments, jokes and stories were once the stuff of life." "Terry J has been my close friend and workmate for over 50 years. The progress of his dementia has been painful to watch," Palin wrote. "Not that Terry is out of circulation. He spends time with his family and only two days ago I met up with him for one of our regular meals at his local pub. "Terry doesn't say very much but he smiles, laughs, recognises and responds, and I'm always pleased to see him. Long may that last."

Jones directed Monty Python And The Holy Grail in 1975 with Terry Gilliam. The group’s Life Of Brian film in 1979, about a hapless man mistaken for Jesus, was attacked as blasphemous at the time but has since been voted the funniest classic comedy in a poll compiled by the magazine Total Film. On-screen, his much-loved characters included Arthur “Two Sheds” Jackson, Cardinal Biggles of the Spanish Inquisition and Mr Creosote, the monstrously obese restaurant patron. Jones also directed The Meaning Of Life in 1983, the Pythons’ last film together.

John Cleese and Terry Jones in rehearsals for their Monty Python Live show in 2014. Credit: PA