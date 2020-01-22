‘Too much sugar in nectar slows down bees’

When it comes to nectar, sweeter is not necessarily better.

Too much sugar slows down bees, taking up more of their energy, new research suggests.

Bumblebees drink nectar from flowers, then offload it in their nest – by vomiting – for use by other bees in the colony.

Sugar in the nectar makes it appealing, and the more sugar within the nectar, the more energy it contains.

However, nectar also gets thicker and stickier as the sugar content increases.

This makes it more difficult for bees to drink and regurgitate – taking more time and energy, scientists say.

The study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, looked at the mechanics of both nectar drinking and regurgitation in one of the most common bumblebees in the UK – Bombus terrestris, or the buff-tailed bumblebee.

Bees find nectar that is low in sugar easier to drink, and very easy to vomit back up.