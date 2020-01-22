Donald Trump’s impeachment trial opens as Democrats make case for removal

Senators vote on approving the rules for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. Credit: Senate Television via AP

The US Senate has begun hearing opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with proceedings now on a fast track. Democratic House managers kicked off proceedings by making their case that Mr Trump abused his presidential power and should be removed from office. After late night deliberations over the rules almost ensured no new witnesses will be heard, the trial picked up speed. There were few signs of Republican resistance to quickly assessing, and voting, on charges related to Mr Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Senators rejected all attempts to bring in new witnesses – including top aides of Mr Trump – and are likely to do so again next week, shutting out any chance of new evidence. Chief justice John Roberts opened the session as senators settled in for a several long days of proceedings. Mr Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, attending a global economic forum, suggested he would be open to his advisers giving evidence, then quickly backtracked, saying there were “national security” concerns that would stand in the way. “I’ll leave that to the Senate,” Mr Trump said on the question of witnesses.

Donald Trump is currently in Davos. Credit: PA

The trial marks just the third time the Senate has weighed whether an American president should be removed from office. Democrats argue Mr Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rivals while withholding crucial military aid, and also obstructed Congress by refusing to turn over documents or allow officials to give evidence in the House of Representatives probe. Republicans have defended Mr Trump’s actions and cast the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign. Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the prosecution team, launched into opening arguments referring to Alexander Hamilton and the country’s other Founding Fathers who wrote impeachment into the constitution.

Adam Schiff chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the prosecution team. Credit: PA