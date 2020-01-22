As new coronavirus spreads, here's the other times the WHO has declared a public health emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet later to decide whether the outbreak of a new coronavirus thought to have originated in eastern China should be labelled an international emergency. Credit: AP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet to decide whether the outbreak of a new coronavirus thought to have originated in eastern China should be labelled an international emergency. Nine people have died and more than 400 others have been affected, with cases detected in countries including the US, Japan, Thailand and South Korea, as increased precautions are taken to prevent the virus spreading during the busy Lunar New Year. Here's a look at the other times the international health body has declared an emergency.

Swine flu The first recorded incident happened in April 2009, as the H1N1 virus spread around the world, killing more than 200,000 people. Britain recorded 214 deaths, while 20 people died from swine flu in Ireland. Initially travellers returning from Mexico, where the virus originated, were met by authorities at the airport and hygiene measures were recommended by the Health Protection Agency. Polio An increase in polio numbers in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria led to an emergency being declared in May 2014. There has been no domestic cases of polio in the UK since 1982, with the disease virtually wiped out.

The Ebola virus has killed more than 11,000 people. Credit: Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA